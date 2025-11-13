Shubman Gill to Decide India's Playing XI Strategy on Match Day

As India gears up for the first Test against South Africa, skipper Shubman Gill remains tight-lipped about the inclusion of either spinner Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. Addressing the media, Gill mentioned that the decision will be taken after evaluating the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens on the morning of the match.

Gill emphasized the importance of making the right choice for the playing combination, factoring in the condition of the wicket. 'It's important to see how the wicket looks tomorrow to decide on the best team composition,' he explained, indicating strategic deliberations ahead of the series opener against the World Test Championship winners.

With India's pace attack helmed by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and spin options including Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, the team looks balanced. Jadeja, Axar, and Sundar provide crucial batting depth. Gill noted that the final eleven is nearly decided but underscored the impact of local conditions and time of day on team strategy.

