Sherfane Rutherford Joins Mumbai Indians in High-Profile IPL Trade
West Indies cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore ahead of IPL 2026. Known for his explosive batting, Rutherford brings significant T20 experience, including a record-setting partnership with Andre Russell, to the five-time champions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans. This acquisition by the five-time champions comes with a Rs 2.6 crore price tag, as revealed by an IPL announcement on Thursday.
Rutherford, renowned for his explosive middle-order batting, has played a critical role in the Titans' success, including their journey to the playoffs last season with his impactful 291 runs at a strike rate of 157.29. His extensive T20 experience and an impressive international record, such as the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, bolster Mumbai's squad.
The trade also marks the return of seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians, after a season with Lucknow Super Giants. Thakur was acquired earlier by the Super Giants as an injury replacement, and now re-enters the Mumbai fold for Rs 2 crore, aiming to make a strong impact in IPL 2026.
ALSO READ
West Indies Revamp Squad for ODI Series Against New Zealand
New Zealand's Dominant Win: Jacob Duffy Shines in T20 Victory Over West Indies
New Zealand Clinches T20I Series with Decisive Win Over West Indies
West Indies to Face Afghanistan in Exciting T20I Series in UAE
Rain washes out the 4th T20 between New Zealand and the West Indies