Sherfane Rutherford Joins Mumbai Indians in High-Profile IPL Trade

In a significant move before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans. This acquisition by the five-time champions comes with a Rs 2.6 crore price tag, as revealed by an IPL announcement on Thursday.

Rutherford, renowned for his explosive middle-order batting, has played a critical role in the Titans' success, including their journey to the playoffs last season with his impactful 291 runs at a strike rate of 157.29. His extensive T20 experience and an impressive international record, such as the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, bolster Mumbai's squad.

The trade also marks the return of seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians, after a season with Lucknow Super Giants. Thakur was acquired earlier by the Super Giants as an injury replacement, and now re-enters the Mumbai fold for Rs 2 crore, aiming to make a strong impact in IPL 2026.