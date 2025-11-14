Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Stuns Loh Kean Yew at Kumamoto Masters

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games at the Kumamoto Masters Japan. Seeded seventh, Sen outperformed world No. 9 Loh 21-13 21-17 to advance to the semifinals, continuing his impressive record against the Singaporean player with a seventh win in ten meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kumamoto | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:09 IST
Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen achieved a significant victory against former world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Kumamoto Masters in Japan. The match concluded with a decisive straight-game win.

Seeded seventh, Sen showcased outstanding skill and strategy to defeat world No. 9 Loh with scores of 21-13 21-17, thus progressing to the semifinals of the USD 475,000 tournament. This win marks Sen's seventh victory over Loh in their ten encounters.

Sen, currently world No. 15 and recently the runner-up at the Hong Kong Open, will next meet Japan's sixth seed, Kenta Nishimoto. The match highlighted Sen's all-round control, breaking a tie early to dominate the first game and maintaining defensive strength to secure the win in the second.

(With inputs from agencies.)

