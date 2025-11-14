Sumit Nagal Secures Visa for Australian Open Playoff in China

In a significant development for Indian tennis, Sumit Nagal, India's leading male tennis player, has been granted a visa to participate in the Australian Open Playoff in China, beginning November 24 in Chengdu.

Nagal's request for a visa was initially rejected without explanation, prompting him to seek urgent intervention from the Chinese Embassy. He later expressed gratitude towards various stakeholders including the Sports Authority of India and Chinese diplomatic channels for their swift assistance.

The Playoff provides an opportunity for regional players to qualify for the 2026 Australian Open main draw. Nagal, ranked 275 in the ATP standings, remains a pivotal figure in Indian tennis, evident from his recent Davis Cup performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)