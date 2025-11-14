Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Secures Visa for Australian Open Playoff in China

India's top-ranked male tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has received his visa to travel to China for the Australian Open Playoff set to begin on November 24. Initially facing a rejection, Nagal thanked several authorities for their help in securing the visa, which is crucial for his tennis career.

Updated: 14-11-2025 11:32 IST
In a significant development for Indian tennis, Sumit Nagal, India's leading male tennis player, has been granted a visa to participate in the Australian Open Playoff in China, beginning November 24 in Chengdu.

Nagal's request for a visa was initially rejected without explanation, prompting him to seek urgent intervention from the Chinese Embassy. He later expressed gratitude towards various stakeholders including the Sports Authority of India and Chinese diplomatic channels for their swift assistance.

The Playoff provides an opportunity for regional players to qualify for the 2026 Australian Open main draw. Nagal, ranked 275 in the ATP standings, remains a pivotal figure in Indian tennis, evident from his recent Davis Cup performances.

