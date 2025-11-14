Left Menu

Sahith Theegala Struggles in Bermuda as Adam Hadwin Leads

Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala faces challenges at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after an underwhelming round of 76 puts him at risk of missing the cut. Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin leads with a 6-under 65. Theegala's current form has seen him drop in rankings despite retaining playing rights.

Updated: 14-11-2025 13:01 IST
Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala faced a challenging start at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a disappointing 5-over 76 at the Port Royal Golf Course. Starting on the 10th hole, Theegala encountered an early double bogey on the Par-3 13th, followed by two more bogeys and a birdie, concluding his first nine with a 3-over 38.

His performance did not improve on the second nine, where despite birdieing the fourth, he ended with three consecutive bogeys, placing him in danger of missing the cut. This follows his T-27 finishes in Baycurrent in Japan and the Bank of Utah Championship. Ranking as high as 11th in June 2024, Theegala has slid to 97th, yet he retains his playing rights for the Tour Championship.

In contrast, Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin began the championship strong, leading the pack with a remarkable 6-under 65. He is followed closely by young Japanese talent Takumi Kanaya and Braden Thornberry, both tied at second with a score of 66. Japanese star Ryo Hisatsune ties at fourth with several other contenders, including Alex Smalley and Isaiah Salinda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

