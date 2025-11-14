Tim Southee Joins KKR as Bowling Coach for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee as the team's Bowling Coach for the impending IPL 2026 season. Southee's extensive international experience, deep tactical understanding, and previous stint with the franchise make him a pivotal addition to KKR's coaching ensemble.

Renowned as one of the foremost fast bowlers of his time, Southee has played a key role in New Zealand cricket for over 15 years. Featuring in over 100 Test matches, 150 ODIs, and more than 120 T20 Internationals, he has taken 776 international wickets, the highest by a Kiwi bowler. Known for his swing, precision, and leadership, Southee captained New Zealand in multiple formats and was instrumental in their 2019 ICC World Cup journey and 2021 ICC World Test Championship triumph. Familiar with the KKR setup, Southee was a part of their squad from 2021 to 2023, taking 19 wickets in 14 IPL matches before his international retirement in 2025.

Commenting on the new appointment, Venky Mysore, KKR's CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to have Tim Southee back in the KKR family in a coaching role. His comprehensive experience and technical expertise are set to be pivotal for our bowling team. Tim's leadership and composed demeanor make him an ideal mentor for our budding bowlers." Southee conveyed his eagerness to return to the franchise, saying, "KKR feels like home to me, and it's a privilege to return as a coach. The franchise's ethos, passionate supporters, and talented players are remarkable. I am keen to work closely with our bowlers to guide the team to success in IPL 2026."

After a disappointing title defense, finishing eighth with only five wins out of 14 matches last year, the three-time champions are refreshing their coaching staff. Recent appointments include Abhishek Nayar as head coach and Shane Watson as assistant coach. (ANI)

