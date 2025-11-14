India Dominates Opening Day with Stellar Bowling Performance

India asserted dominance in the opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, closing the first day with the visitors struggling at 154 for eight.

Key to India's success were left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Mohammed Siraj, each claiming two crucial wickets to put the hosts on top. South Africa, having won the toss, adopted a cautious approach initially but faltered against the Indian bowling attack.

The absence of South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, due to a rib injury, further complicates the challenge for the reigning world test champions as they gear up for the second day.

