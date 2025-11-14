Left Menu

India Dominates South Africa in Opening Test at Eden Gardens

South Africa managed only 159 runs in their first innings against India at Eden Gardens. Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 31. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two each, leaving South Africa struggling on day one of the Test.

India Dominates South Africa in Opening Test at Eden Gardens
South Africa concluded their initial innings with a mere 159 runs against India on the first day of the opening Test at Eden Gardens, after choosing to bat first.

Aiden Markram emerged as the top scorer for South Africa with 31 runs, as several batters failed to capitalize on their starts.

India's bowling attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took five wickets for 27 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav made significant contributions, securing two wickets each and keeping South Africa on the back foot.

