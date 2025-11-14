Shami's Bold Move: Veteran Seamer Heads to Lucknow for IPL 2026

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has agreed to trade seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The transaction, reportedly an all-cash deal, involves LSG paying SRH Rs 10 crore, matching the seamer's previous auction price in 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Mohammed Shami, the 35-year-old pacer striving to make a return to the national squad, has been sidelined from recent Test series despite his strong performances in the Ranji Trophy. With 15 wickets in three matches for Bengal, Shami has demonstrated his skills. His historical impact during powerplays while playing for Gujarat Titans (2022-24) and his record-breaking 28 wickets in IPL 2022 and 2023 highlights his prowess.

Given the injury challenges faced by LSG's fast bowlers, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan, Shami's inclusion is seen as a strategic reinforcement. The IPL auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marks its third offshore event and will feature a one-day mini auction format. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) have also bolstered their squad with cash deals for Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford.

(With inputs from agencies.)