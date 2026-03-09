Historic Triumph: J&K Clinches First Ranji Trophy

In a historic achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy. The victory ended a six-decade-long wait and has been hailed as a landmark moment for cricket in the region.

To celebrate the triumph, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hosted a dinner attended by Cabinet colleagues, senior officers, and BCCI President Mithun Manhas. The Chief Minister lauded the team's performance and awarded them Rs 2 crore, recognizing their contribution to J&K's sporting history.

The team's victory came after drawing against eight-time champions Karnataka, gaining a decisive 291-run lead in the first innings at Hubballi. Abdullah, an ardent cricket fan, was present at the match and announced the reward immediately after the team's success. He also declared government job eligibility for the team under a new policy for outstanding athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)