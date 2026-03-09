Left Menu

Historic Triumph: J&K Clinches First Ranji Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team recently clinched their first Ranji Trophy, marking a historic milestone after more than six decades. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hosted a dinner to honor the team, rewarding them with Rs 2 crore. The victory came after a draw against Karnataka, where J&K had a significant lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:37 IST
Historic Triumph: J&K Clinches First Ranji Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy. The victory ended a six-decade-long wait and has been hailed as a landmark moment for cricket in the region.

To celebrate the triumph, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hosted a dinner attended by Cabinet colleagues, senior officers, and BCCI President Mithun Manhas. The Chief Minister lauded the team's performance and awarded them Rs 2 crore, recognizing their contribution to J&K's sporting history.

The team's victory came after drawing against eight-time champions Karnataka, gaining a decisive 291-run lead in the first innings at Hubballi. Abdullah, an ardent cricket fan, was present at the match and announced the reward immediately after the team's success. He also declared government job eligibility for the team under a new policy for outstanding athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
2
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
3
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States
4
U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

U.S.-Turkey Relations: Halkbank's Legal Saga Reaches a Tentative Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026