Left Menu

Eggshells and Scandals: The Fall of Luis Rubiales

Former Spanish soccer federation head Luis Rubiales was attacked with eggs by his uncle during a memoir event. The memoir details his downfall after a controversial kiss at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Despite declaring a conspiracy against him, Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:29 IST
Eggshells and Scandals: The Fall of Luis Rubiales
Luis Rubiales
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a dramatic turn of events, former Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales faced a surprising attack during a memoir launch event, where his own uncle pelted him with eggs. The incident came as Rubiales presented his side of a scandal that shook his career.

The memoir, 'Matar a Rubiales,' narrates the professional decline of Rubiales following his controversial decision to kiss player Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rubiales claimed that the act was consensual and blamed his downfall on a conspiracy involving government authorities and feminists.

Rubiales' narrative failed to sway public opinion, however, as he faced intense pressure from various quarters, leading to his resignation. Earlier this year, a Spanish court found him guilty of sexual assault for the kiss, marking a harsh conclusion to his storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

 Pakistan
2
Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

 India
3
Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

 India
4
MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025