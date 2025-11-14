Eggshells and Scandals: The Fall of Luis Rubiales

In a dramatic turn of events, former Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales faced a surprising attack during a memoir launch event, where his own uncle pelted him with eggs. The incident came as Rubiales presented his side of a scandal that shook his career.

The memoir, 'Matar a Rubiales,' narrates the professional decline of Rubiales following his controversial decision to kiss player Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rubiales claimed that the act was consensual and blamed his downfall on a conspiracy involving government authorities and feminists.

Rubiales' narrative failed to sway public opinion, however, as he faced intense pressure from various quarters, leading to his resignation. Earlier this year, a Spanish court found him guilty of sexual assault for the kiss, marking a harsh conclusion to his storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)