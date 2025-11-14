Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna Holds Steady in FIDE World Cup

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna advanced in the FIDE World Cup with a draw against Jose Eduardo Martinex Alcantara. Despite facing challenging opponents, Harikrishna demonstrated his expertise, particularly in the endgame. The tournament, with USD 2 million prize money, progresses as players aim to secure top spots for the next Candidates tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna has successfully navigated the fifth round of the FIDE World Cup, securing a draw against Jose Eduardo Martinex Alcantara, despite the Peruvian-Mexican's previous victories against strong opponents. Harikrishna's prowess was evident, choosing the Two Knights variation to counter Martinez's Italian opening.

Martinez's strategy involved an extra pawn but suffered from a weak structure, signaling a tough position against Harikrishna known for his endgame mastery. The draw emerged after 41 moves, reflecting a cautious approach as only 16 players remain from the initial 206.

As the tournament unfolds, eyes are on the prize money and a chance to qualify for the Candidates tournament. With candidates like Caruana Fabiano, Anish Giri, and Hikaru Nakamura, the competition is fierce for the few remaining spots that will determine challengers for the world championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

