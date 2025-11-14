Scotland's Strategic Squad Shifts for Clash Against Argentina
Duhan van der Merwe returns to the Scotland squad for their match against Argentina, but will start on the bench as Townsend sticks with Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham. The lineup sees minor changes, with Rory Darge replacing Matt Fagerson in the starting 15, reflecting both tactical adjustments and player performance considerations.
Duhan van der Merwe rejoins Scotland's matchday squad but will begin on the bench as Coach Gregor Townsend has opted to retain Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham against Argentina at Murrayfield. Graham is set to earn his 50th cap.
Following a 25-17 defeat to New Zealand, Townsend made a single adjustment to his starting squad, bringing Rory Darge in at flanker. Matt Fagerson was moved to the bench, while Gregor Brown and Jack Dempsey remain in their positions.
The forward pack features hooker Ewan Ashman flanked by props Pierre Schoeman and D'arcy Rae. Finn Russell is tasked with orchestrating the backline from flyhalf, with a formidable centre-pairing of captain Sione Tuipulotu and Rory Hutchinson. The back three include fullback Blair Kinghorn and wingers Steyn and Graham, the latter tied with Van der Merwe as Scotland's leading try-scorer.
(With inputs from agencies.)