Punjab Kings' Strategic Shake-Up: Maxwell Among Seven Set for Release Pre-2026 IPL

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing for a significant transition as the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches. Sources from ESPNCricinfo indicate that the team is expected to release at least seven players, including the high-profile Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell's recent performance was underwhelming, and an injury compounded his struggles, leading to this decision.

In the 2025 IPL season, Maxwell managed only 48 runs over six innings, with a series of single-digit scores and a top score of 30. Although he began his innings with a promising debut season for PBKS in 2014, where he scored 552 runs in 16 matches, his current form leaves much to be desired. The veteran's exit marks the end of an era following his retirement from ODI cricket in June.

Additionally, PBKS has considered retaining Mitch Owen, another Australian who proved his prowess with a remarkable Big Bash League performance. Owen's potential is a part of the team's forward-looking strategy. Other players expected to be released include Aaron Hardie, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Sen, Praveen Dubey, and Vishnu Vinod, all in a bid to redefine the team's core strength for future success. (ANI)

