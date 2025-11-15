Springboks Triumph Over Italy Despite Red Card Setback
South Africa overcame a red card to secure a 32-14 victory against Italy in Turin. Despite missing an early penalty advantage, Italy couldn’t capitalize. Tries from South African players secured their win. After defeating France last week, the Springboks dashed Italy's hopes of a rare victory.
South Africa demonstrated their resilience with a decisive 32-14 win against Italy, despite receiving an early red card. The Springboks showed tactical prowess and determination in Turin on Saturday.
Franco Mostert's red card after just 11 minutes presented Italy with a valuable opportunity that went unexploited. Notable errors, such as missed penalties by Paolo Garbisi, undermined Italy's efforts. South African tries from players including Marco van Staden and Ethan Hooker secured the victory.
Last week, South Africa also overcame numerical disadvantage, defeating France 32-17. Italy, who recently rallied from behind to beat Australia, fell short again, squandering their chance for a significant win over the formidable Springboks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
