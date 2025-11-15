Springboks Triumph Over Italy Despite Red Card Setback

South Africa demonstrated their resilience with a decisive 32-14 win against Italy, despite receiving an early red card. The Springboks showed tactical prowess and determination in Turin on Saturday.

Franco Mostert's red card after just 11 minutes presented Italy with a valuable opportunity that went unexploited. Notable errors, such as missed penalties by Paolo Garbisi, undermined Italy's efforts. South African tries from players including Marco van Staden and Ethan Hooker secured the victory.

Last week, South Africa also overcame numerical disadvantage, defeating France 32-17. Italy, who recently rallied from behind to beat Australia, fell short again, squandering their chance for a significant win over the formidable Springboks.

