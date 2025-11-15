Slovenia Triumphs Over India in Billie Jean King Cup Drama

In a gripping encounter at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, Slovenia overcame the spirited challenge from India, securing a 2-1 victory to advance from Group G on Saturday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty displayed tenacity, battling for 2 hours and 19 minutes against Tamara Zidansek before losing 3-6, 6-4, 1-6. Sahaja Yamalapalli also fought hard but fell to Kaja Juan as Slovenia built an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

The Indian duo of Prarthana Thomabre and Ankita Raina salvaged pride by winning the doubles match against Dalila Jakupovic and Nikia Radisic. Despite the losses, Shrivalli emphasized the importance of showcasing women's sports, aiming for greater encouragement and support in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)