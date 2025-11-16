Left Menu

Alcaraz vs. Sinner: A Clash of Titans at the ATP Finals

World number one Carlos Alcaraz secured a 6-2 6-4 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals, advancing to a final clash with defending champion Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz overcame his opponent's resilience, demonstrating superior skill. Sinner, playing at home, aims to continue his dominance on indoor hardcourts.

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, claimed a convincing 6-2 6-4 victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals, setting up a highly-anticipated final showdown with Italy's defending champion Jannik Sinner. The young Spaniard displayed exceptional skill, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the opening set.

Alcaraz faced spirited resistance from Auger-Aliassime but managed to secure the match as the Canadian faltered at crucial moments. The decisive win propels Alcaraz into his sixth title decider of the year, where he seeks his first title in this season-ending tournament, held at the Inalpi Arena.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, the world's number two, aims to continue his impressive indoor hardcourt streak. Sinner overcame a challenging start against Alex de Minaur to win 7-5 6-2 and reach his third consecutive final in Turin. The upcoming clash promises excitement as Sinner targets a victory on home soil.

