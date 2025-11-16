Left Menu

Simon Harmer Spins South Africa to Spectacular Victory

Simon Harmer's brilliant bowling led South Africa to a thrilling 30-run victory against India in the first test match. Despite a precarious start, Temba Bavuma's gritty innings and strategic bowling allowed South Africa to overcome India's batting lineup at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:40 IST
Simon Harmer Spins South Africa to Spectacular Victory
Simon Harmer

Off-spinner Simon Harmer spearheaded a resilient bowling performance by South Africa, securing a thrilling 30-run win over India within three days of the low-scoring test at Eden Gardens.

Harmer captured four wickets, contributing significantly as India, needing 124 for a win, collapsed to 93 in a dramatic batting failure before nearly 40,000 spectators.

Commendable resilience was demonstrated by Temba Bavuma, whose unbeaten 55 runs countered the first-innings deficit and fortified South Africa's standing in this strategically poised match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
3
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India
4
Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assembly Elections

Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assemb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025