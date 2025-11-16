Simon Harmer Spins South Africa to Spectacular Victory
Simon Harmer's brilliant bowling led South Africa to a thrilling 30-run victory against India in the first test match. Despite a precarious start, Temba Bavuma's gritty innings and strategic bowling allowed South Africa to overcome India's batting lineup at Eden Gardens.
Off-spinner Simon Harmer spearheaded a resilient bowling performance by South Africa, securing a thrilling 30-run win over India within three days of the low-scoring test at Eden Gardens.
Harmer captured four wickets, contributing significantly as India, needing 124 for a win, collapsed to 93 in a dramatic batting failure before nearly 40,000 spectators.
Commendable resilience was demonstrated by Temba Bavuma, whose unbeaten 55 runs countered the first-innings deficit and fortified South Africa's standing in this strategically poised match.
