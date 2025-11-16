Left Menu

Triumphant Win for Wu at Taiwan Glass Taifong Open

Ekpharit Wu clinched his first Asian Tour title with a stunning performance at the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open. The Thai rookie staged a comeback in the final stretch, overcoming local favorite Hung Chien-yao. Indian golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and S Chikkarangappa also showed strong finishes in the tournament.

In a remarkable display of skill, Thailand's Ekpharit Wu emerged victorious at the USD 400,000 Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, securing his first title on the Asian Tour as a rookie. Wu's five-under-par 67 on the Par-72 course sealed the win after a close battle with local contender Hung Chien-yao.

Despite Hung maintaining the lead for most of the tournament, a late-game stumble with consecutive bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes allowed Wu to claim victory. Wu finished with a brilliant 20-under-par, catapulting him from 73rd to 28th in the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

On the Indian front, Ajeetesh Sandhu and S Chikkarangappa delivered commendable performances, tying for 22nd and 24th positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa ended tied-42nd and tied-53rd.

