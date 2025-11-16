Adventurers Tackle 'Roaring Forties' in Clipper Race's Next Thrilling Leg

Ten amateur sailing crews launched from Cape Town on Sunday, commencing the fourth stage of the Clipper Round the World race. This leg, traversing the formidable 'Roaring Forties' to Western Australia, presents fierce winds and waves.

Organizers label this stage as challenging, urging caution among the participant crews. Great Ormond Street Hospital's team, led by Skipper Oliver Irvine, maintains a lead with 43 points thanks to previous leg victories. Irvine prioritizes crew safety and competence while navigating the powerful storms.

Despite most crew members being amateurs, their ambition drives them to master the oceans over 40,000 nautical miles. Participants can choose how many legs to sail, each paying hefty fees for the adrenaline-fueled experience. Irvine and first mate Otto Kulow provide essential guidance aboard the 70-foot yachts designed for ocean racing.