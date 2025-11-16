Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

Argentina's rugby team executed an astonishing comeback at Murrayfield, coming back from a 21-0 deficit to beat Scotland 33-24 on Sunday.

Initially trailing significantly after the first half, five strategic substitutions by Argentina's coach transformed the game. The change led to crucial tries by Julian Montoya, Rodrigo Isgro, Pedro Rubiolo, Pablo Matera, and Justo Piccardo, overturning Scotland's early dominance.

Scotland had surged ahead with three tries within the first 44 minutes, seemingly cruising toward a comfortable victory. However, Argentina's rejuvenated team capitalized on errors, including a crucial missed touch kick, to seize the win. The match showcased the unpredictability and volatility in sports.