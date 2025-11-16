Left Menu

Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland

Argentina executed a remarkable comeback against Scotland, overcoming a 21-0 deficit with five second-half tries to win 33-24. Changes from the bench and pivotal scorecards by key players turned the tide at Murrayfield, leaving Scotland grappling with a stark second-half contrast in performance.

Updated: 16-11-2025 23:37 IST
Argentina's Astonishing Rugby Comeback Stuns Scotland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's rugby team executed an astonishing comeback at Murrayfield, coming back from a 21-0 deficit to beat Scotland 33-24 on Sunday.

Initially trailing significantly after the first half, five strategic substitutions by Argentina's coach transformed the game. The change led to crucial tries by Julian Montoya, Rodrigo Isgro, Pedro Rubiolo, Pablo Matera, and Justo Piccardo, overturning Scotland's early dominance.

Scotland had surged ahead with three tries within the first 44 minutes, seemingly cruising toward a comfortable victory. However, Argentina's rejuvenated team capitalized on errors, including a crucial missed touch kick, to seize the win. The match showcased the unpredictability and volatility in sports.

