Sarfaraz Ahmed: Director of Tomorrow's Cricket Stars

In a move signaling significant restructuring, former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has taken up the mantle of heading the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams. This appointment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) entrusts Ahmed with comprehensive management responsibilities for both squads.

A PCB insider revealed Sarfaraz is essentially the new Director, set to supervise coaches, selectors, and support staff. His duties extend to coordinating with the board on strategic appointments and ensuring smooth operations during international tours.

Despite his prior position as an advisor and domestic team mentor, Sarfaraz's passion lies in nurturing young talent. His leadership comes as the PCB aims for stability in coaching, eschewing frequent changes to enhance player development—an area in which Sarfaraz seems keenly invested.

(With inputs from agencies.)