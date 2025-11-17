Left Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Director of Tomorrow's Cricket Stars

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed to lead operations for the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams, following a key restructuring by the PCB. Charged with overseeing all functional aspects, Sarfaraz aims to implement long-term strategies to improve coaching continuity and ambitious player development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:46 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Director of Tomorrow's Cricket Stars
Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a move signaling significant restructuring, former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has taken up the mantle of heading the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams. This appointment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) entrusts Ahmed with comprehensive management responsibilities for both squads.

A PCB insider revealed Sarfaraz is essentially the new Director, set to supervise coaches, selectors, and support staff. His duties extend to coordinating with the board on strategic appointments and ensuring smooth operations during international tours.

Despite his prior position as an advisor and domestic team mentor, Sarfaraz's passion lies in nurturing young talent. His leadership comes as the PCB aims for stability in coaching, eschewing frequent changes to enhance player development—an area in which Sarfaraz seems keenly invested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
2
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
3
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China
4
Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025