East Bengal FC Triumphs Over Bam Khatoon in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025/26 Group B opener on Monday.

With goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput, and Resty Nanziri, East Bengal took an early lead, boosting their quarterfinal aspirations.

The Indian side dominated the match, effectively controlling the pace and limiting the Iranian team's chances, securing a valuable three points in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)