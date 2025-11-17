Left Menu

East Bengal FC Triumphs Over Bam Khatoon in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal FC secured a 3-1 victory against Bam Khatoon FC in the AFC Women's Champions League 2025/26 Group B opener. Goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput, and Resty Nanziri set the tone. This win boosts their quarterfinal hopes ahead of their clash with defending champions Wuhan Jiangda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
East Bengal FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025/26 Group B opener on Monday.

With goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput, and Resty Nanziri, East Bengal took an early lead, boosting their quarterfinal aspirations.

The Indian side dominated the match, effectively controlling the pace and limiting the Iranian team's chances, securing a valuable three points in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

