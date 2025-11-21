Left Menu

Indisposed Gill released from squad, will head to Mumbai for injury assessment

He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025, the statement said.Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury. It remains to be seen if Gill can play the upcoming ODI series.We dont want recurrence of spasm during the game, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Thursday.

India captain Shubman Gill was on Friday released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against South Africa starting Saturday.

Gill had suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata and was hospitalised.

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the second Test in Gill's absence.

''Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati,'' said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement.

''Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025,'' the statement said.

''Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury.'' It remains to be seen if Gill can play the upcoming ODI series.

''We don't want recurrence of spasm during the game,'' batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Thursday. South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

