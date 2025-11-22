Left Menu

India's Spin Strategy Stops South Africa's Advances in Guwahati Test

South Africa, guided by its top order, reached 247 for six on the first day of the final test against India in Guwahati. Despite promising starts, none of the batsmen converted their innings into big scores. India's spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav, halted South Africa's progress in the final session.

South Africa's top order offered promising starts but failed to consolidate, finishing day one of the final test against India at 247 for six in Guwahati.

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat but found themselves stalled by India's spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, in the final session.

Despite advantages provided by Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton's 82-run opening stand, India fought back with spin, disrupting the visitors' rhythm and slowing their run rate as the day unfolded.

