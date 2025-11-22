Sahith Theegala's Near Miss at RSM Classic

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala displayed impressive form at the RSM Classic, managing to fire five birdies in the last six holes. Despite his strong finish, Theegala fell just short of making the cut by a single stroke.

Theegala's performance included a first round of even par 70 on the Seaside course, followed by an impressive 6-under 66 at the Plantation course, leaving him 6-under for two rounds. Unfortunately, the cut was set at 7-under, leaving Theegala one stroke shy of continuing.

Elsewhere, Andrew Novak took advantage of mild weather conditions and a pressure-free environment to lead the tournament. Novak, who hasn't competed for three months since the TOUR Championship, played outstandingly, leading with a 7-under 65. Notably, Novak recently became a father, welcoming his first child two weeks prior to his stellar performance.

