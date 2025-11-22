Left Menu

KL Rahul to Lead India in ODI Face-off Against South Africa Amid Injuries

KL Rahul is expected to captain India's team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. With Captain Shubman Gill and Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to injuries, Rahul steps up. The series, marking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's international return, includes matches in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag.

KL Rahul. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian batter KL Rahul is poised to lead the national squad in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30, due to the absence of Shubman Gill. Gill, who is out with a neck injury, has been India's ODI captain until now.

Gill sustained the injury during the first Test against South Africa held in Kolkata and was subsequently hospitalized. Current assessments are being conducted in Mumbai. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer, who served as vice-captain during October's series against Australia, is also unfit for play after suffering an injury.

With both Gill and Iyer sidelined, KL Rahul emerges as the stand-in captain. The three-match ODI series, starting in Ranchi and continuing in Raipur and Vizag, will also celebrate the much-anticipated return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the international arena on home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

