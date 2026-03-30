Rohit Sharma: Unleashing the Freedom of a Veteran Batsman

A day after veteran batsman Virat ​Kohli emphasized that age is just a number, Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians displayed a similar fervor by hitting a match-defining half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who previously led Mumbai to five Indian Premier League titles, is now playing under reduced leadership pressures since being succeeded by Hardik Pandya. Sharma remains committed to proving his mettle in the 50-overs format while shining in the elite Twenty20 tournament.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene commended Sharma's liberated and strategic gameplay, especially after his prolific 78 off 38 balls in Mumbai's six-wicket victory. This performance marks his 50th 50-plus score in IPL, showcasing his undiminished hunger for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)