Rohit Sharma's 2.0 Avatar: A New Challenge for IPL Rivals

Former India captain Anil Kumble has lauded Rohit Sharma's remarkable start to the IPL season for Mumbai Indians, labeling his performance as a '2.0 avatar' bound to trouble opponents throughout the competition. Rohit's blistering 78 runs off 38 balls was instrumental in MI's victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sharma's ability to send the ball soaring into the stands, even against prominent bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, captured his return to form. Kumble attributed Rohit's powerful innings to his improved fitness and readiness post a brief hiatus.

KKR, struggling with injuries in their bowling lineup, leaned heavily on spinners Narine and Chakravarthy. However, their strategy fell short, as neither could impact the game significantly. Kumble suggested better resource management for future matches to avoid similar pitfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)