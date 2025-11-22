Left Menu

Japan Clinches Dramatic Victory Against Georgia with Last-Minute Penalty

Japan's Lee Seung-sin secured a thrilling 25-23 victory over Georgia with a late penalty, boosting Japan's world ranking and setting them as second seeds for the World Cup draw. Despite Georgia's late rally, Japan's win moved them up to 12th in the rankings, impacting the upcoming World Cup seeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's rugby team secured a nail-biting 25-23 win against Georgia in Tbilisi, courtesy of a last-minute penalty from Lee Seung-sin. This victory elevated Japan in the global rankings, making them a second seed for the World Cup draw alongside Wales, who are also confirmed as second seeds.

The 2027 World Cup draw, set for December 3, expands to 24 teams. The top six teams in the rankings will be top seeds, with the following six, including Japan and Wales, as second seeds. Last week's narrow loss to Wales seemed avenged with this week's victory.

Georgia, trailing 19-6 after halftime, mounted a comeback with a late try, momentarily taking the lead with a conversion. However, a lapse in discipline cost Georgia dearly, as Japan capitalized on a last-minute penalty, ensuring their climb in international standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

