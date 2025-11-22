Japan Clinches Dramatic Victory Against Georgia with Last-Minute Penalty

Japan's rugby team secured a nail-biting 25-23 win against Georgia in Tbilisi, courtesy of a last-minute penalty from Lee Seung-sin. This victory elevated Japan in the global rankings, making them a second seed for the World Cup draw alongside Wales, who are also confirmed as second seeds.

The 2027 World Cup draw, set for December 3, expands to 24 teams. The top six teams in the rankings will be top seeds, with the following six, including Japan and Wales, as second seeds. Last week's narrow loss to Wales seemed avenged with this week's victory.

Georgia, trailing 19-6 after halftime, mounted a comeback with a late try, momentarily taking the lead with a conversion. However, a lapse in discipline cost Georgia dearly, as Japan capitalized on a last-minute penalty, ensuring their climb in international standings.

