Left Menu

India's Journey Begins: A Draw in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India started their 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against Palestine. Shubam Poonia scored for India in the 45th minute, but Palestine equalized through Amir Jomah. Both teams earned a point in the Group D league match. India next faces Chinese Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:55 IST
India's Journey Begins: A Draw in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India kicked off their 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a spirited 1-1 draw against Palestine on Saturday. The match saw Shubam Poonia putting India ahead in the 45th minute, only for Amir Jomah to equalize for Palestine, resulting in both teams sharing the spoils in the Group D opener.

The round-robin league match, part of the quest for a spot in next year's final tournament in Saudi Arabia, left both sides taking home a point. Only the group winner will advance to the prestigious tournament.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon and Chinese Taipei battled to a goalless draw, setting up a competitive atmosphere within the group. India's next challenge comes in the form of a match against Chinese Taipei on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025