India's Journey Begins: A Draw in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India kicked off their 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a spirited 1-1 draw against Palestine on Saturday. The match saw Shubam Poonia putting India ahead in the 45th minute, only for Amir Jomah to equalize for Palestine, resulting in both teams sharing the spoils in the Group D opener.

The round-robin league match, part of the quest for a spot in next year's final tournament in Saudi Arabia, left both sides taking home a point. Only the group winner will advance to the prestigious tournament.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon and Chinese Taipei battled to a goalless draw, setting up a competitive atmosphere within the group. India's next challenge comes in the form of a match against Chinese Taipei on November 26.

