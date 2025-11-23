Senuran Muthusamy Defies India with Gritty Innings

Senuran Muthusamy displayed remarkable resilience as he crafted an unbeaten 56 to guide South Africa to a solid 316 for six at tea on the second day of the final test in Guwahati. His partnership with Kyle Verreynne added 70 vital runs, frustrating India's hopes of wrapping up the South African innings.

Despite India's spin-dominated bowling line-up working tirelessly, Muthusamy's performance showcased the demeanor of a seasoned batsman, fighting through a wicketless session. South Africa's tail held firm, denying India the breakthrough they sought on what was otherwise a challenging day for bowlers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

One close call came when Muthusamy survived an lbw decision off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, a decision that was overturned upon review. Unfazed by the near dismissal, Muthusamy went on to score his third test half-century, pivotal in maintaining South Africa's series lead.

