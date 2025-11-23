Left Menu

Senuran Muthusamy Defies India with Gritty Innings

Senuran Muthusamy's unbeaten 56 guided South Africa to 316/6 against India on day two of the test in Guwahati. Partnering with Kyle Verreynne, Muthusamy fended off India's bowlers, contributing to a 70-run stand. A review overturned an lbw decision against him, showcasing resilience and composure.

Updated: 23-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:17 IST
Senuran Muthusamy displayed remarkable resilience as he crafted an unbeaten 56 to guide South Africa to a solid 316 for six at tea on the second day of the final test in Guwahati. His partnership with Kyle Verreynne added 70 vital runs, frustrating India's hopes of wrapping up the South African innings.

Despite India's spin-dominated bowling line-up working tirelessly, Muthusamy's performance showcased the demeanor of a seasoned batsman, fighting through a wicketless session. South Africa's tail held firm, denying India the breakthrough they sought on what was otherwise a challenging day for bowlers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

One close call came when Muthusamy survived an lbw decision off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, a decision that was overturned upon review. Unfazed by the near dismissal, Muthusamy went on to score his third test half-century, pivotal in maintaining South Africa's series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

