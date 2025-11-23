Verstappen's Vegas Victory: Dutchman's Dazzling Drive on the Strip

Max Verstappen claimed triumph at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking his second win in the last four races and intensifying his pursuit of the championship title.

Against a backdrop of glitz and glamour, Verstappen's performance on the track underscored his dominance, despite being initially uneasy about the event's celebrity-centric scene.

Verstappen's remarkable 69th career victory saw him leading from the first turn, overcoming Lando Norris's early push, and setting the stage for a thrilling finish to the Formula 1 season.

