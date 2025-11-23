Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget

In a season that has seen more downs than ups, Lewis Hamilton has openly admitted his disappointment with his first year at Ferrari, describing it as his worst season yet. The acclaimed driver began in last place in Las Vegas, eventually securing eighth after a post-race adjustment. It marked the first instance since 2009 that a Ferrari started at the very back on performance alone.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who debuted with McLaren in 2007, emotionally relayed to Sky Sports how relentless efforts have not improved his standing. Despite driving for the Italian stable since January, the former Mercedes star is yet to enjoy a podium finish, with a sprint victory in Shanghai being the sole highlight this year.

As Ferrari languishes in fourth place, with no wins in 2025, team officials and former teammate Jenson Button recognize the struggles faced by Hamilton. Button echoed concerns over Hamilton's diminishing morale, a stark contrast to his earlier optimism. Ferrari's team leadership stresses post-race actions over public commentary as the path forward.