Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget

Lewis Hamilton expressed deep disappointment with his first season at Ferrari, labeling it the worst of his career. After a challenging race in Las Vegas, where he started last and finished eighth due to disqualifications, Hamilton remains podium-less in 22 races, highlighting Ferrari's struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:35 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Fiasco: A Season to Forget
Lewis Hamilton

In a season that has seen more downs than ups, Lewis Hamilton has openly admitted his disappointment with his first year at Ferrari, describing it as his worst season yet. The acclaimed driver began in last place in Las Vegas, eventually securing eighth after a post-race adjustment. It marked the first instance since 2009 that a Ferrari started at the very back on performance alone.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who debuted with McLaren in 2007, emotionally relayed to Sky Sports how relentless efforts have not improved his standing. Despite driving for the Italian stable since January, the former Mercedes star is yet to enjoy a podium finish, with a sprint victory in Shanghai being the sole highlight this year.

As Ferrari languishes in fourth place, with no wins in 2025, team officials and former teammate Jenson Button recognize the struggles faced by Hamilton. Button echoed concerns over Hamilton's diminishing morale, a stark contrast to his earlier optimism. Ferrari's team leadership stresses post-race actions over public commentary as the path forward.

TRENDING

1
India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

 South Africa
2
Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

Gasperini's Roller Coaster: Roma's Thrilling Victory Keeps Serie A Lead

 Italy
3
Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025