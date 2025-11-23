Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 103rd Alpine skiing World Cup win in Gurgl, Austria, continuing her slalom dominance. With a speed advantage, Shiffrin outpaced Albania's Lara Colturi and Switzerland's Camille Rast. The young Colturi secured her second consecutive podium, while Shiffrin looks forward to competing in her hometown soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:32 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin once again exhibited her skiing prowess, securing her 103rd World Cup victory in the slalom discipline at Gurgl, Austria, on Sunday. Her impeccable form saw her leading the field, extending her record in slalom wins.

The promising star of the U.S. Olympic team for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics in February, Shiffrin began the season with a clean sweep in the technical discipline. Proving her mettle, she claimed the final slalom race last season, marking three consecutive wins.

Lara Colturi of Albania and Switzerland's world champion Camille Rast rounded out the podium. Shiffrin's decisive margin illustrated her unmatched skill, leaving competitors striving to catch up. As she prepares for future competitions, Shiffrin expressed her enthusiasm for training at home in Colorado.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025