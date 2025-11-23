Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin once again exhibited her skiing prowess, securing her 103rd World Cup victory in the slalom discipline at Gurgl, Austria, on Sunday. Her impeccable form saw her leading the field, extending her record in slalom wins.

The promising star of the U.S. Olympic team for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics in February, Shiffrin began the season with a clean sweep in the technical discipline. Proving her mettle, she claimed the final slalom race last season, marking three consecutive wins.

Lara Colturi of Albania and Switzerland's world champion Camille Rast rounded out the podium. Shiffrin's decisive margin illustrated her unmatched skill, leaving competitors striving to catch up. As she prepares for future competitions, Shiffrin expressed her enthusiasm for training at home in Colorado.

