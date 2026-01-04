Left Menu

Camille Rast Breaks Shiffrin's Winning Streak with World Cup Triumph

Swiss skier Camille Rast snapped Mikaela Shiffrin's winning streak by clinching a slalom victory at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. This win marked Rast's second consecutive win at the event and positioned her as a major contender ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics. Shiffrin remains atop the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:21 IST
Camille Rast Breaks Shiffrin's Winning Streak with World Cup Triumph

In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland's Camille Rast ended U.S. Alpine ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin's undefeated streak this season with a narrow victory in a women's World Cup slalom event held in Slovenia's Kranjska Gora.

Rast's triumph by a mere 0.14 seconds on Sunday thwarted Shiffrin's bid for a sixth consecutive slalom win this season. This victory completed a weekend's technical double for Rast, who previously secured the giant slalom win on the same slope on Saturday.

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener completed the podium, trailing her teammate by 1.83 seconds, while Shiffrin retained her leading position in both the slalom and overall World Cup standings, with Rast advancing to second place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
2
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global
3
Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

 Russia
4
Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026