Camille Rast Breaks Shiffrin's Winning Streak with World Cup Triumph

In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland's Camille Rast ended U.S. Alpine ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin's undefeated streak this season with a narrow victory in a women's World Cup slalom event held in Slovenia's Kranjska Gora.

Rast's triumph by a mere 0.14 seconds on Sunday thwarted Shiffrin's bid for a sixth consecutive slalom win this season. This victory completed a weekend's technical double for Rast, who previously secured the giant slalom win on the same slope on Saturday.

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener completed the podium, trailing her teammate by 1.83 seconds, while Shiffrin retained her leading position in both the slalom and overall World Cup standings, with Rast advancing to second place.

(With inputs from agencies.)