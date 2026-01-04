Camille Rast Breaks Shiffrin's Winning Streak with World Cup Triumph
Swiss skier Camille Rast snapped Mikaela Shiffrin's winning streak by clinching a slalom victory at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. This win marked Rast's second consecutive win at the event and positioned her as a major contender ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics. Shiffrin remains atop the standings.
In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland's Camille Rast ended U.S. Alpine ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin's undefeated streak this season with a narrow victory in a women's World Cup slalom event held in Slovenia's Kranjska Gora.
Rast's triumph by a mere 0.14 seconds on Sunday thwarted Shiffrin's bid for a sixth consecutive slalom win this season. This victory completed a weekend's technical double for Rast, who previously secured the giant slalom win on the same slope on Saturday.
Swiss skier Wendy Holdener completed the podium, trailing her teammate by 1.83 seconds, while Shiffrin retained her leading position in both the slalom and overall World Cup standings, with Rast advancing to second place.
