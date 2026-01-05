Left Menu

Camille Rast Triumphs in Kranjska Gora Slalom, Snaps Shiffrin's Winning Streak

Swiss skier Camille Rast ended Mikaela Shiffrin's unbeaten slalom season with a narrow 0.14-second victory at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora. Rast's win follows her giant slalom success and boosts her standing ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics. American Paula Moltzan finished fourth in a thrilling contest.

05-01-2026
Switzerland's Camille Rast halted Mikaela Shiffrin's undefeated slalom streak this season by clinching a sensational World Cup victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday.

Rast's win, determined by just 0.14 seconds over Shiffrin, denied the American a sixth consecutive slalom triumph this season. The competition was fierce, with Rast emerging as a significant contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin, although maintaining her lead in overall standings, had to settle for a rare second place, emphasizing the high level of competition in the sport. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener completed the podium, ensuring a robust showing for Switzerland in the event.

