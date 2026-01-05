Camille Rast Triumphs in Kranjska Gora Slalom, Snaps Shiffrin's Winning Streak

Switzerland's Camille Rast halted Mikaela Shiffrin's undefeated slalom streak this season by clinching a sensational World Cup victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday.

Rast's win, determined by just 0.14 seconds over Shiffrin, denied the American a sixth consecutive slalom triumph this season. The competition was fierce, with Rast emerging as a significant contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin, although maintaining her lead in overall standings, had to settle for a rare second place, emphasizing the high level of competition in the sport. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener completed the podium, ensuring a robust showing for Switzerland in the event.