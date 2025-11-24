England Edge Past Argentina in Autumn Series Thriller

Max Ojomoh led England to a narrow 27-23 win over Argentina in the Autumn series, securing their 11th straight victory. The Bath centre, making his second England appearance, scored a try and set up two more, helping the team to a 17-3 halftime lead.

Despite a formidable comeback from Argentina, reminiscent of their recent rally against Scotland, Ojomoh's strategic play helped England maintain their lead. Rodrigo Isgro's late try for the Pumas set up a tense finish, but England disrupted their lineout and held on for the win.

England's performance, though lacking the flair of their previous matches, marked a clean sweep of the Autumn series. Ojomoh credited his success to the experience surrounding him, with George Ford and Henry Slade offering crucial support throughout the game.

