McCullum Rallies Fans: England's Ashes Hope Amidst Criticism

In the wake of a rocky start to their Ashes series, England coach Brendon McCullum has urged fans to remain steadfast. This comes after hosts Australia secured a dominant eight-wicket victory in the initial test match held in Perth over just two days.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have championed 'Bazball,' an aggressive batting strategy, which has come under fire following England's lackluster performance. The first test, marked as the shortest due to the number of overs bowled for a result since 1888, led to harsh criticism of the team's approach.

Despite the setback, McCullum remains optimistic. The coach emphasized the importance of calm and unity, gearing up for a comeback in the second test in Brisbane on December 4. "We need to keep the faith and continue believing in our approach," he declared to the British media.

(With inputs from agencies.)