Electric Waves: The Global Surge of UIM E1 World Championship

The UIM E1 World Championship is set to make history with its 2026 season finale taking place in the Bahamas for the first time, as confirmed by organizers on Monday. This eight-race series will commence in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah in January, embarking on a global tour that will see stops in Europe during the spring and summer.

Races are scheduled for Italy's Lake Como, Dubrovnik, and Monaco, introducing Team Monaco to the competition in July. While a September destination is still pending confirmation, the series will revisit Lagos in October, marking its second year, before heading to Miami for the penultimate round in November.

Perhaps the most intriguing element of the championship lies in its illustrious team owners, which include Hollywood actor Will Smith, tennis legend Rafa Nadal, NBA icon LeBron James, and NFL's Tom Brady. Team Brady emerged victorious at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, securing a second straight title by fending off a spirited challenge from Team Rafa.

