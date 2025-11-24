Left Menu

Electric Waves: The Global Surge of UIM E1 World Championship

The 2026 UIM E1 World Championship in electric powerboat racing will conclude in the Bahamas. The eight-race season kicks off in January in Saudi Arabia, ventures through Europe, and ends in North America with notable team owners like Will Smith and Tom Brady participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:36 IST
Electric Waves: The Global Surge of UIM E1 World Championship

The UIM E1 World Championship is set to make history with its 2026 season finale taking place in the Bahamas for the first time, as confirmed by organizers on Monday. This eight-race series will commence in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah in January, embarking on a global tour that will see stops in Europe during the spring and summer.

Races are scheduled for Italy's Lake Como, Dubrovnik, and Monaco, introducing Team Monaco to the competition in July. While a September destination is still pending confirmation, the series will revisit Lagos in October, marking its second year, before heading to Miami for the penultimate round in November.

Perhaps the most intriguing element of the championship lies in its illustrious team owners, which include Hollywood actor Will Smith, tennis legend Rafa Nadal, NBA icon LeBron James, and NFL's Tom Brady. Team Brady emerged victorious at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, securing a second straight title by fending off a spirited challenge from Team Rafa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025