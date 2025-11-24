Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns to India's ODI Squad Amid Key Injuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a Chennai Super Kings right-handed batter, has been recalled to India's ODI team for the upcoming home series against South Africa, marking his return to the format since 2023. This opportunity arises after solid performances in domestic cricket and India 'A' matches.

Gaikwad's recall is timely, as Shubman Gill is injured and Shreyas Iyer is recovering, opening the door for Gaikwad to showcase his skills. Despite competing against seasoned players like Rishabh Pant for a middle-order position, his recent form and 'Player of the Series' accolade could tilt the scales in his favor.

With impressive domestic statistics and a notable turnover of 4,534 runs in 89 List A matches, Gaikwad is eager to prove himself. As the Indian squad gears up for the ODI series under the captaincy of KL Rahul, Gaikwad aims to make a significant impact on the field.