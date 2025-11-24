Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns to India's ODI Squad Amid Key Injuries
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been recalled to India's ODI squad against South Africa as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are sidelined by injuries. Gaikwad hopes to secure a spot in the middle-order. His recent strong performances for India 'A' and domestic cricket may give him an edge over competitors.
- Country:
- India
Ruturaj Gaikwad, a Chennai Super Kings right-handed batter, has been recalled to India's ODI team for the upcoming home series against South Africa, marking his return to the format since 2023. This opportunity arises after solid performances in domestic cricket and India 'A' matches.
Gaikwad's recall is timely, as Shubman Gill is injured and Shreyas Iyer is recovering, opening the door for Gaikwad to showcase his skills. Despite competing against seasoned players like Rishabh Pant for a middle-order position, his recent form and 'Player of the Series' accolade could tilt the scales in his favor.
With impressive domestic statistics and a notable turnover of 4,534 runs in 89 List A matches, Gaikwad is eager to prove himself. As the Indian squad gears up for the ODI series under the captaincy of KL Rahul, Gaikwad aims to make a significant impact on the field.
ALSO READ
Regular skipper Shubman Gill misses out on selection after suffering neck injury.
KL Rahul to Lead Indian Cricket Team Amid Shubman Gill's Injury
Surprise Shifts: Shubman Gill's Injury Paves Way for New ODIs Line-Up
Shubman Gill Out of ODI Series: Injury Concerns Shift Leadership Options
Shubman Gill to miss IND vs SA 2nd Test due to neck injury