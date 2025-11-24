Rain Delays India's Clash with Belgium in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
The Indian hockey match against Belgium at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was postponed due to heavy rain. The rescheduled match is set for tomorrow at 10:00 MYT. India originally beat Korea 1-0 in their opening match, led by standout performances from Abhishek and captain Sanjay.
The much-anticipated hockey match between India and Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was disrupted by unexpected heavy rainfall. Initially kicked off on time, the rainstorm compelled umpires to halt proceedings after just three minutes.
Organizers attempted to resume the heated encounter at 8:45 PM IST but were thwarted by continuing adverse weather conditions. They have now rescheduled the match for tomorrow at 10:00 MYT (7:30 AM IST).
This year's tournament marks India's return after a six-year hiatus. The team came off a 1-0 victory over Korea, driven by an impressive midfield spearheaded by Abhishek and captain Sanjay, a member of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning squad.
