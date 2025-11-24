Left Menu

India's Women's Kabaddi Triumph: A Historic Win at World Cup 2025

The Indian women's Kabaddi team clinched the World Cup 2025 title by defeating Chinese Taipei in the final held in Dhaka. This victory marks their second world cup win, with the first in 2012. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the team's achievement as a significant moment of pride for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's Kabaddi team has once again showcased their prowess on the international stage, clinching the World Cup 2025 title against Chinese Taipei in a thrilling final held in Dhaka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the team, highlighting the victory as a ''moment of immense pride'' for India. His message on social media praised the team's performance and reinforced India's reputation in international sports.

This victory marks the second World Cup title for the team, having previously secured the inaugural championship in 2012 in Patna. The triumph reiterates the strength and talent of India's sporting women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

