India Faces Herculean Challenge Chasing Record-Breaking Target Against South Africa

India confronts a daunting 549-run target set by South Africa to level the Test series. This chase, potentially exceeding the highest successful run-chase in Asian Test history, demands an extraordinary effort, echoing past achievements like India's 387-run chase against England in 2008 and West Indies' record 418-run chase in 2003.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:30 IST
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a seemingly insurmountable task ahead, Team India embarks on a chase of 549 runs set by South Africa in the concluding Test of the series in Guwahati. South Africa set this monumental target after dominating the first innings with 489 runs and India trailing at 201. Capitalizing further, the Proteas declared at 260/5 in their second innings.

Historically, the highest successful Test run-chase of 418 runs was achieved by West Indies against Australia in 2003, and no team has surpassed 400 in Asia. India's own best in the country was a 387-run chase against England in 2008—highlighting the formidable challenge India now faces.

South Africa's batting was bolstered by Senuran Muthusamy's century and Marco Jansen's pivotal bowling, as India faced a tough day with wickets falling swiftly. Despite commendable partnerships, India crumbles as they approach a nail-biting finale with hopes of averting a series whitewash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

