South Africa's Coach Aims to 'Grovel' India Amidst Tense Test Match
South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, aims to make the Indian cricket team 'grovel' in a tense Test series, borrowing a phrase from the late England captain Tony Greig. Conrad's strategic decisions, including batting long to tire the opposition, hope to lead to a South African victory.
South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has stirred controversy by wishing his team would make India 'grovel' during the ongoing Test series. This phrase, borrowed from the late England captain Tony Greig, adds tension to a series that had been amicable.
Conrad explained that their strategy aimed to exhaust the Indian players by keeping them on the field for extended periods. By batting nearly 80 overs after a significant lead, South Africa hopes to tire out India for the final days of the match.
The coach's tactics also considered fading sunlight, which can benefit fast bowlers. Although controversial, Conrad insists his decisions are founded on tactical grounds, potentially leading to a victory if India fails to save the game.
