Cricket Showdown: India vs Pakistan in High-Stakes T20 World Cup

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off in a highly-anticipated T20 World Cup match amidst tense political climates. The tournament, spanning from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, will feature 20 teams and culminate in a final potentially relocated to Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a cricketing spectacle charged with political tensions, India and Pakistan will compete in a high-stakes Twenty20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo. The International Cricket Council announced the 20-team tournament schedule, which will span eight venues across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pitted against each other amidst strained political relations, Pakistan will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. The final is slated for March 8 in Ahmedabad, India, but may be relocated to Colombo if Pakistan advances to the finals.

The tournament format includes dividing teams into five groups, with the top performers moving to the Super Eight phase and subsequently to the semi-finals. Defending champions India will begin their campaign in Mumbai, with other challenging groups featuring cricketing giants such as Australia, England, and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

