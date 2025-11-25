Left Menu

South Africa Dominates Guwahati Test, Aims for Historic Series Sweep

South Africa, already leading 1-0, pressed India to the limits in the Guwahati Test by stretching their lead to 548 before declaring on day four. With momentum and strategy on their side, they aim for a rare series sweep against India, highlighting their newfound reliance on spin bowling.

South Africa Dominates Guwahati Test, Aims for Historic Series Sweep
South African batter Aiden Markram plays a shot (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa extended their command over the Guwahati Test, opting to bat deep into the fourth day, leading India by 548 runs—far beyond any record chase. Head coach Shukri Conrad explained the move aimed to exhaust the Indian team and capitalize on the evening conditions favorable to their bowlers.

Despite the pitch offering good batting conditions, the visitors banked on their bowlers' faith in both pace and spin to seal a series sweep. Key performance from Marco Jansen, combined with strategic use of new ball and optimal timing during challenging light conditions, underscored their approach.

Their focus on spin has been a game-changer, reflecting the success their spinners have seen recently in both Pakistan and India. This shift in strategy aims to sustain South Africa's dominance and inspire a new generation of spin bowlers back home, expanding Proteas' traditional pace-centered strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

