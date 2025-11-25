Left Menu

Liverpool's Struggles: Honest Talks Amid Defensive Woes

Liverpool's team convenes for frank discussions after consecutive 3-0 defeats. Manager Arne Slot faces pressure despite a massive summer expenditure. The Reds are challenged by defensive issues and looming Champions League fixtures, marking a pivotal moment in Slot's tenure.

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's players have engaged in 'honest' discussions following two consecutive 3-0 defeats, signaling a troubling phase for manager Arne Slot. Forward Cody Gakpo revealed the team's determination to tackle its struggles head-on.

Despite a significant $570 million investment over the summer, including new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, Liverpool has lost eight of its last 11 matches. The team faces mounting pressure as it prepares for an upcoming Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven, fresh off a 3-0 league loss to Nottingham Forest.

Defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, with the team conceding 20 goals in 12 Premier League games. Injuries further complicate Slot's options, while recent Champions League successes offer a glimmer of hope amid the challenges.

