Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out at ICC for Ahmedabad T20 Final

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the International Cricket Council for selecting Ahmedabad as the venue for the T20 World Cup final, questioning the absence of Mumbai as a potential host. He accused the ICC of political favoritism and highlighted other capable venues in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:56 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging political favoritism in its decision to host the T20 Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Thackeray took to social media to question why Mumbai was overlooked as a potential venue.

The ICC revealed earlier this week that the 20-team tournament will take place across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. Thackeray expressed concerns that politics was influencing decisions, citing Ahmedabad's previous hosting of a Cricket World Cup final.

Despite the Indian government's restrictions on bilateral cricketing engagements with Pakistan, it has allowed participation in multinational events like the World Cup. Thackeray believes venues like Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and others in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mohali would offer equally, if not more, compelling alternatives for the finals.

