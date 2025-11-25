Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Honored for Historic Victory

In a significant gesture, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the members of the Indian women's blind cricket team at his residence after their triumphant victory in the Blind Twenty20 World Cup. As announced by SAI Media, the team outplayed Nepal by seven wickets in the final, cementing their undefeated streak throughout the tournament held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The tournament brought together six international teams, including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the USA. This victory closely follows the Indian women's cricket team's milestone of winning their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup on home turf. Mandaviya praised the blind cricketers, noting their heartfelt resolve and perseverance as an inspirational beacon for specially-abled athletes nationwide.

Responding to the accolades, team captain Deepika TC expressed gratitude, reflecting on the honor of being invited by the Sports Minister. She noted how his words serve to motivate not only her team but also inspire more women from the blind community to pursue sports, thus contributing to the country's prestige through dedication and hard work.